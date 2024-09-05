ED says KIADB double payment scam amounts to ₹72 crore, arrests two

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which is probing an alleged scam where the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) reportedly paid compensation for the same parcels of land acquired for the Hubballi Airport twice, has said that the board has improperly disbursed compensation amounting to ₹72 crore to fake beneficiaries.

The State police had earlier registered an FIR and filed a chargesheet in which the quantum of irregular compensation was said to be ₹19.99 crore.

“Evidence of double payments far exceeding the FIR amount was discovered during searches carried out in the case on August 9,” the ED claimed in the statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the ED has also arrested two persons — V.D. Sajjan, a retired Special Land Acquisition Officer of KIADB, who was booked for the alleged scam by the State police as well, and a land broker M.A. Dundasi — in connection with the case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

On August 9 this year, the ED conducted searches across 12 locations in Karnataka, leading to the seizure of ₹1.5 crore in cash apart from incriminating documents.

According to an official release, the ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Vidyagiri police, Dharwad, against Mr. Sajjan and others.

The case was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department and after a detailed probe a chargesheet was filed before a local court in Dharwad.

Investigation revealed that the accused conspired with land brokers and other beneficiaries and sanctioned ₹19.99 crore to seven individuals on the pretext of compensation for land acquisition. However, these individuals had been paid compensation previously, thus causing huge lose to the government exchequer.

“Money has been withdrawn fraudulently from KIADB as compensation for land acquisition during 2021-22. However, compensation to the original land sellers has been paid in 2010-12. The fraudulently withdrawn money has been transferred into bank accounts opened with fake identity and address proofs,” the ED said in a statement on Thursday.

“Investigation revealed that the actual fraudulent payments exceeded the FIR amount, reaching approximately ₹72 crore. These payments were made to bank accounts opened with fake identities and then laundered through shell accounts. The funds were used to acquire immovable properties, vehicles, residential properties, and fixed deposits,” the ED said.

