ED receives about 200 complaints involving D.K. Shivakumar

The Enforcement Directorate has received about 200 complaints involving Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, who is already being probed on a money-laundering charge, alleging financial irregularities.

“We have so far received about 200 such complaints from a large number of individuals alleging Mr. Shivakumar’s role in a range of financial irregularities. The agency is examining them to determine their authenticity,” said a senior ED official on Tuesday.

Several of these complaints are from the investors in a housing project, who alleged that they had lost their investment. “There are specific allegations,” the official said.

In the money-laundering case, initiated on the basis of a chargesheet filed last year by the Income-Tax Department alleging tax evasion and “hawala” transactions running into crores, the ED has summoned a Karnataka MLA for recording statement.

“The MLA, suspected to be close to Mr. Shivakumar, did not appear before the investigating team in response to the first summons. An exemption was sought. Another summons has been sent seeking cooperation in the probe,” the official said.

Mr. Shivakumar, after completion of his ED custody, was produced before a city court that sent him to judicial custody on Tuesday.

The agency had earlier submitted before the court that Mr. Shivakumar, his relatives and associates had 317 bank accounts. It alleged to have detected laundering to the tune of ₹200 crore and ‘benami’ assets worth over ₹800 crore. He has denied the allegations.

“Probe so far has revealed that these accounts were in the name of 46 individuals. Their records are being scrutinised to map the transactions and quantify the inflow and outflow of cash,” the official said.