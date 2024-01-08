ADVERTISEMENT

ED raids premises of Congress MLA K.Y. Nanjegowda

January 08, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday conducted simultaneous raids at the residence and offices of Malur Congress MLA K.Y. Nanjegowda. The raids were still on Monday evening.

Recently, the BJP had alleged large-scale irregularities in recruitment at Kolar Chickballapur Milk Union Ltd. (KOCHIMUL), of which Mr. Nanjegowda is the president.

Multiple teams carried out the raids not only at the residence and offices of Mr. Nanjegowda but also searched the residence of his close associates and the stone-crushing unit owned by his son, amidst tight security. The officials seized documents and other electronic gadgets for further verification.

