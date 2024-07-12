ADVERTISEMENT

ED raids in Valmiki Corporation scam continues on day two

Published - July 12, 2024 12:12 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The ED raid under way at Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation at Vasanthnagar in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) that raided over 20, locations including those linked to two Congress MLAs in connection with the scam at the State-run Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation where funds up to ₹88 crore were allegedly embezzled continued for the second day on Thursday. 

While ED concluded raids at several locations on Wednesday, it continued raids at at least five locations, mainly multiple residences of former Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Nagendra and chairman of the corporation Basanagouda Daddal. The duo were questioned for several hours at their residences during the raids by ED officials, sources said. 

Meanwhile, ED officials detained two aides of Mr. Nagendra - his personal secretary Devendrappa and personal assistant Harish, even as they have also raided and detained Karthik, the brother-in-law of Mr. Daddal and the MLA’s former personal secretary Pampanna. In his statement to the police, J.J. Padmanabh, MD of the corporation, presently lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, allegedly claimed to have paid ₹55 lakh to Mr. Pampanna. 

The ED officials who had raided the head office of the corporation found that several almirahs with files were under lock and key by the State government formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is also probing the case. The ED got duplicate keys made and opened the almirahs to examine them on Thursday, sources said.

