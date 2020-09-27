ED questions Ragini and Sanjjanaa in drug case

Bengaluru

27 September 2020

Costume designer Ramesh Dembla and television anchor Anushree questioned by police in Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

The Enforcement Directorate questioned several accused in the drug racket that the Central Crime Branch is currently investigating. Officials have not only questioned actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani but others accused of peddling drugs and organising parties as well. They also questioned three drug peddlers arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a separate case.

“Any drug peddling will involve black money and hawala transactions. We are after the money trail and probing whether there are any larger investments in these narcotics trade in the city,” a senior ED official said.

Meanwhile, CCB, Bengaluru City Police questioned costume designer Ramesh Dembla in connection with the ongoing probe .

The Central crime branch police in Mangaluru, who are also probing allegations of drug abuse and links to the film industry, questioned television anchor Anushree on Saturday. She was questioned for nearly three hours on the basis of information that she knew Tarun, a choreographer who had been arrested earlier on charges of consuming drugs, the police said.

Speaking to reporters later Ms. Anushree said that she has not attended any parties where substance abuse was rampant. She however said she knew Tarun and another accused in the case , an actor-turned-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty professionally as both were her choreographers about 12 years ago.

