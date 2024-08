Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Wednesday raided the premises belonging to aides of the former Minister B. Nagendra in connection with the Valmiki Corporation scam.

As per available information, the officers raided the residence of Nagendra’s relative T. Yerriswamy at Aishwarya Colony in Ballari and his assistant Vijaykumar’s residence on Kappagallu Road in the city. They also raided Andhra Pradesh-based contractor Jashwanth Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.