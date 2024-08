Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Wednesday raided the premises belonging to aides of the former Minister B. Nagendra in connection with the Valmiki Corporation scam.

As per available information, the officers raided the residence of Nagendra’s relative T. Yerriswamy at Aishwarya Colony in Ballari and his assistant Vijaykumar’s residence on Kappagallu Road in the city. They also raided Andhra Pradesh-based contractor Jashwanth Reddy.