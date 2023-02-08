ED notice to D.K. Shivamumar; CBI notice to his daughter

February 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

A couple of months ahead of elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has yet again issued a notice to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, asking him to appear before it on February 22. His daughter has been served notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Shivakumar, who is currently undertaking the Praja Dhwani Yatre in Shivamogga, as part of the party’s preparations for the elections due in May, alleged that the ED and the CBI were directed only at Opposition leaders and not at those from the ruling party despite several allegations.

Earlier summons

He had earlier appeared before the ED in Delhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. He and his brother D. K. Suresh, MP, had been summoned on October 7, 2022 during the Karnataka leg of the Bharath Jodo Yatra, on the day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Mandya.

Speaking to reporters on the latest summons, Mr. Shivakumar said on Wednesday, “Notices are coming every day. Yesterday, my daughter got one; it came to our college regarding fees. The CBI has issued the notice. I have appeared before the ED and answered them. Now again they are asking me to appear on February 22. Should I go ahead with the Praja Dwani Yatre or appear before the ED? The ED and the CBI seem to be only against Opposition parties and not the ruling party leaders, though they have amassed thousands of crores,” the Congress leader alleged.

Since 2019

The Kanakapura MLA first got into the ED crosshairs when he was arrested by the agency on September 3, 2019, following multiple rounds of questioning in a case that emerged from an Income Tax Department action against him. The Delhi High Court granted him bail in October that year.

CBI officials had earlier conducted searches on the educational institutions run by Mr. Shivakumar in connection with a case of disproportionate assets which is under investigation. Mr. Shivakumar is the chairman of the National Education Foundation (NEF) and his daughter D.K.S. Aisshwarya is a management member.

The former KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao termed the ED notice to Mr. Shivakumar a “political conspiracy” on the eve of Assembly polls. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said, “The CBI is an autonomous body. There were raids that happened when the Congress was in power.”