ED investigating MUDA case will lead to the truth, says Minister

The investigation has nothing to do with the Chief Minister, according to Satish Jarkiholi

Published - October 21, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Satish Jarkiholi is the Minister for Public Works

Satish Jarkiholi is the Minister for Public Works | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that the visit of Enforcement Directorate officers to Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office has nothing to do with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is accused of bearing influence over site allotment to his wife.

Speaking in Hukkeri on Sunday, he said that ED officers are investigating the MUDA office.

“They are not investigating the Chief Minister. It is wrong to connect the two. Also, it is wrong to describe it as a raid. It is a visit by officers to collect documents. There is nothing wrong in it. We are in favour of the investigation as the truth will come out,” he said.

To a query on Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that Minister Byrathi Suresh destroyed documents in the MUDA office, Mr. Jarkiholi said that an investigation will reveal if the allegation is true.

He reiterated that there is no need for the Chief Minister to resign over the MUDA case.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has done no wrong and does not need to resign even if there is an ED or a CBI investigation,” he said.

