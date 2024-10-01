ED has become an instrument of harassment for opponents of Modi: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had become an instrument of harassment for the political opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This came hours after ED, on Monday, registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B.M. by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

In his post on X, Mr. Ramesh said: “It is no secret that the ED has become an instrument of harassment, vendetta, revenge, and vengeance on his political opponents by the non-biological PM... The people of Karnataka rejected him resoundingly in May 2023 and he has not forgotten that humiliation. @INCIndia believes that he and his ED will stand thoroughly exposed soon. We have nothing whatsoever to fear. The CM of Karnataka will be vindicated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister G. Parameshwara — both chief ministerial aspirants — gave rise to much speculation on Monday.

Both leaders reportedly discussed political developments in the State. However, they said the meeting was to discuss the Yettinahole drinking water project.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, called on Dr. Parameshwara and said that both discussed the compensation issue for landowners in Tumakuru with regard to implementation of the Yettinahole project.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was being speculated that both leaders were said to have discussed leakage of information from government officials to leaders of the Opposition, particularly Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

In a reply to a query on whether they discussed politics, Mr. Shivakumar said: “There are many things besides politics. We need to keep our promise made to the people. Politics will be there only if there is development.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah held a meeting with senior Intelligence officials, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, and legal adviser A.S. Ponnanna on the future legal options in the alleged MUDA scam. The Chief Minister has not yet challenged the ruling of the High Court on the MUDA scam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.