ED harassing Rahul: Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is harassing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the name of interrogation.

“Do they have to interrogate him for five days? They must have all documents required with them. They should have completed inquiry within half an hour,” he said, speaking in Hassan. “It is obvious to anybody that the intention is political,” he added.

He sought to know why there was no investigation into the allegations of “40% commission” demanded for works by BJP leaders and bureaucrats in the State, though there was a formal complaint by the contractors’ association.