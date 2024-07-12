ADVERTISEMENT

ED detains former Karnataka minister B. Nagendra in connection with alleged scam at Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation

Updated - July 12, 2024 11:24 am IST

Published - July 12, 2024 11:03 am IST

The Congress MLA from Ballari Rural was detained following raids at multiple premises linked to him

The Hindu Bureau

Ballari Rural MLA B. Nagendra, who resigned as Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare in Karnataka following allegations of irregularities in the State-run Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, has been arrested by the ED. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) detained former minister B. Nagendra, the Congress MLA from Ballari Rural constituency, on July 12 morning. The arrest is in connection with its probe into the alleged scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation where funds up to ₹88 crore were allegedly embezzled,

ADVERTISEMENT

Following raids at multiple premises linked to him from July 10-12, Mr. Nagendra was taken to the ED office in Shantinagar in Bengaluru on July 12 morning. He is expected to be arrested later in the day.

“I have no knowledge of any irregularities at the corporation. I am innocent and am being framed in a political conspiracy,” the Congress MLA told mediapersons while being taken into the ED office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The residence of Congress MLA B. Nagendra in Bengaluru was among the premises searched by the ED in the connection with the alleged scam, on July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The alleged scam came to light when N. Chandrashekharan, an employee of the corporation, ended his life over the embezzlement of funds. He blamed the “minister” for the same in a note, on May 26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Nagendra, who oversaw the corporation as minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare in the government of Karnataka, resigned on June 6.

Official of Valmiki development corporation ends life in Shivamogga

Three agencies — the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the State Government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED — are probing the allegations.

The SIT has arrested 11 persons and seized ₹14.5 crore of the allegedly embezzled money. On July 9, the SIT had questioned Mr. Nagendra and the Corporation’s Chairman Basanagouda Daddal, Congress MLA from Raichur Rural constituency, a day before the ED raid.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related stories

Official of Valmiki development corporation ends life in Shivamogga
Valmiki corporation scam: Sriramulu demands arrest of Nagendra and says ED raids could throw more light
Valmiki corporation scam: ED searches premises of ex-Minister Nagendra, corporation chairman Basanagouda Daddal
SIT questions Nagendra, Daddal in Valmiki corporation scam case
Alleged corruption in Valmiki ST corporation & MUDA: BJP ups ante by trying to lay siege to Karnataka CM’s residence in Bengaluru seeking his resignation and CBI probe
KUWSDB chairman Vinay Kulkarni threatens to quit citing corruption in contracts of government of Karnataka
ED begins probe into Valmiki corporation scam 
CID recover ₹3.5 crore cash from premises linked to MD of Valmiki Development Corporation in Karnataka
Ballari leaders’ association with controversies
Valmiki corporation fraud: Karnataka Minister B. Nagendra resigns

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US