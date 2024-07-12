The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) detained former minister B. Nagendra, the Congress MLA from Ballari Rural constituency, on July 12 morning. The arrest is in connection with its probe into the alleged scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation where funds up to ₹88 crore were allegedly embezzled,

ADVERTISEMENT

Following raids at multiple premises linked to him from July 10-12, Mr. Nagendra was taken to the ED office in Shantinagar in Bengaluru on July 12 morning. He is expected to be arrested later in the day.

“I have no knowledge of any irregularities at the corporation. I am innocent and am being framed in a political conspiracy,” the Congress MLA told mediapersons while being taken into the ED office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged scam came to light when N. Chandrashekharan, an employee of the corporation, ended his life over the embezzlement of funds. He blamed the “minister” for the same in a note, on May 26.

Mr. Nagendra, who oversaw the corporation as minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare in the government of Karnataka, resigned on June 6.

Three agencies — the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the State Government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED — are probing the allegations.

The SIT has arrested 11 persons and seized ₹14.5 crore of the allegedly embezzled money. On July 9, the SIT had questioned Mr. Nagendra and the Corporation’s Chairman Basanagouda Daddal, Congress MLA from Raichur Rural constituency, a day before the ED raid.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.