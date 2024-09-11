ADVERTISEMENT

ED charge sheet: Karnataka BJP seeks disqualification of Ballari MP E. Tukaram

Published - September 11, 2024 11:35 am IST - BENGALURU

Cites charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate

The Hindu Bureau

Ballari MP E. Tukaram | Photo Credit: B. M. Siddalingaswamy

The BJP has urged the Election Commission of India to disqualify Congress MP from Ballari, E. Tukaram, in the wake of a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate with respect to alleged irregularities in Karnataka Valmiki ST Development Corporation stating that ₹21 crore siphoned off from the corporation was spent on the Lok Sabha election in Ballari.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on September 10, BJP MLC N. Ravikumar alleged that it had now become clear that a part of the money siphoned off from the corporation had been spent on the Lok Sabha polls in Ballari by the ruling Congress.

