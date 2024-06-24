ADVERTISEMENT

ED begins probe into Valmiki corporation scam 

Published - June 24, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

B. Nagendra who had to quit his ministership after the scam broke out. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has begun probe into the alleged illegal diversion and laundering of money from the State-run Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the third agency probing the scam. Even as the State government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also been probing the scam based on an FIR registered by Mumbai-headquartered Union Bank of India, alleging alleging embezzlement of funds to the tune of ₹88 crore.

The ED has till date recorded the statements of two key accused J. J. Padmanabh, managing director of the corporation when the alleged scam took place and Parashuram, an employee of the corporation, both presently lodged at the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scam came to light when the corporation’s accounts superintendent Chandrashekharan P. was found dead on May 26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a note, he alleged the illegal transfer of money from the corporation to various accounts. B. Nagendra, who held charge as the Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare, resigned over the allegations, on June 6.

Meanwhile, the ED raided 11 premises belonging to various builders and business firms in Bengaluru and Mysuru on Monday. However, ED officials refused to comment as to whether these raids were linked to the case or not. 

Till date, a total of eight persons have been arrested and ₹14.5 crore has been recovered from various accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US