ED attaches property worth ₹62.05 crore in land encroachment case in Bengaluru

September 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) provisionally attached property worth ₹62.05 crore from Chitra Poornima and others in a case related to encroachment of government land and cheating.

The attached properties under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act are in the form of one immovable property located at Indiranagar and fixed deposits worth ₹2.63 crore in the name of the accused, ED said.

According to an official release, ED initiated investigation on the basis of two FIRs registered by Indiranagar and Ashok Nagar police stations and one FIR registered by Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force Police Station alleging cheating and encroachment of government land by the accused.

Investigation revealed that one of the accused late George Thangiah entered into the Joint Development Agreement with Nitesh Indira Nagar Retail Pvt. Ltd. for development of a commercial complex at Indiranagar for which he received ₹105.5 crore from the developer. Investigation further revealed that the said land includes a part of government land (waterbody and public road) which was encroached by Thangiah and duplicate documents for the same had been created by him.

The money received from the developer was diverted by Thangiah by way of gift and salary to his wife, daughter, and son, expenses on foreign trips, shopping, payment towards tax liability, and payment to other third parties. Out of ₹105.5 crore received from the developer, ₹62.05 crore was not repaid to the developer till date.