ED attaches property belonging to accused in Chinese app case

March 29, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached movable assets to the tune of ₹106 crore in the Chinese loan app case.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru under various sections of Karnataka Money Lenders Act, 1961, Information Technology Act, Karnataka Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, 2004, and various Sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860, against numerous entities and people in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amounts of loans through the mobile phone apps being run by Chinese nationals-controlled entities and people.

​The investigation revealed the modus operandi wherein these entities were incorporated by appointing dummy directors on behalf of Chinese nationals used to obtain KYC documents of company staff and appoint them as directors of such entities and even opened bank accounts in their name without their knowledge or prior consent, said an ED release.

These entities are involved in illegal and criminal activities by submitting fake addresses in KYC documents and taking assistance from various professionals and other persons. They provide instant short-term loans to the public through loan apps and other means and charged high processing fees and exorbitant rates of interest and amounts were subsequently recovered from the public by these companies by way of threatening and causing mental torture to the borrowers of the loans over the phone as well as by contacting their family members, relatives, and friends asking for the money, said the ED.

The Chinese nationals-controlled entities have indulged in huge money laundering activities through the merchant IDs maintained with various payment gateways Razorpay, Cashfree, Paytm, PayU, Easebuzz, and bank accounts maintained with various banks and thereby generating proceeds of crime. An amount of ₹106 crore has been attached under PMLA in merchant IDs and bank accounts, the ED said.