ED attaches businessman’s property worth ₹1.1 crore

March 21, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached a residential plot worth ₹1.1 crore owned by Aslam Pasha, partner of Rajamahal Silks, in connection with a case related to illegal mining and trading of iron ore at Hosapete.

Investigations by the ED were initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), CBI, Chennai, against Rajamahal Silks and its managing partner, Aslam Pasha, under various sections of the IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act, and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

A chargesheet was filed by the CBI before the Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Ankola, Karnataka, against Rajamahal Silks, Pasha, and 25 other accused.

Investigations by the ED revealed that during 2009-10, Rajamahal Silks and Pasha, along with the other accused persons, entered into a criminal conspiracy for illegal procurement, transport, and export of iron ore worth 1.32 lakh tonnes from Hosapete to China, said an ED press release.

This, according to the ED probe, is a criminal conspiracy carried out dishonestly and fraudulently dispossessed a huge quantum of iron ore, whereas the government of Karnataka vests absolute rights over mines and minerals within the State of Karnataka. This amounts to a wrongful loss to the exchequer of the government by evading payment of royalty to the tune of ₹1.1 crore, the ED said.

