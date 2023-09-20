HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

ED attaches ₹71.48 crore assets of Hindustan Infracon for failure to give promised return on deposits in Karnataka

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIRs registered in various districts of Karnataka against Hindustan Infracon and its directors under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

September 20, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly collected funds and deposits amounting to ₹389 crore from 7,18,817 investors by promising exorbitant rate of return on the investment. Later, the accused failed to return an amount of ₹199 crore due to the investors.

The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly collected funds and deposits amounting to ₹389 crore from 7,18,817 investors by promising exorbitant rate of return on the investment. Later, the accused failed to return an amount of ₹199 crore due to the investors. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) provisionally attached immovable properties worth ₹71.48 crore, including non-agricultural land and residential properties in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh, of Hindustan Infracon (India) Private Limited under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIRs registered in various districts of Karnataka against Hindustan Infracon and its directors under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly collected funds and deposits amounting to ₹389 crore from 7,18,817 investors by promising exorbitant rate of return on the investment. Later, the accused failed to return an amount of ₹199 crore due to the investors, according to the ED

“These funds were utilised for purchase of immovable property, withdrawal in cash, and thereby utilised for personal gain,” according to a statement from the ED.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / fraud

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.