ED asks Shivakumar to appear before it on October 7

In less than a week after the CBI reviewed properties of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at Kanakapura in the disproportionate assets case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked him to appear before it on October 7 in connection with the Young India and National Herald case.

The move by ED comes amidst the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra that is traversing through Karnataka, and was confirmed by Mr. Shivakumar to reporters at Badanavalu, near Mysuru, on Sunday.

“I have been issued notice to appear before ED on October 7. After harassing AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, they have called me for questioning. They have called me and my brother D.K. Suresh (MP for Bengaluru Rural) that too when the Bharat Jodo Yatra is on in Karnataka,” he said.

Stating that he would cooperate in the investigation, Mr. Shivakumar, however, said that he would seek time to appear before it. “I will have to be with Mr. Rahul Gandhi when he meets the seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Nirmalananda Swami, on October 7. This is an important event and my presence is required. In the light of this, I have sought time and I hope ED officials will understand my situation and agree to my request.”

Mr. Shivakumar said: “The chargesheet has been filed already. Only the case pertaining to disproportionate assets has been handed over to CBI. However, those cases in which others are facing charges of disproportionate assets have been given to ACB. The government handed over the DA case to CBI even after the Advocate-General opined that this was not a case fit to be given to the Central agency. All this is being done to harass me politically.” Instead of harassing me, officials should go according to the law in my case, he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the arrest of a Congress worker who was wearing T-shirt with “PayCM” logo, Mr. Shivakumar said: “The more we become stronger, our enemies will also be more. The BJP may have power with them and they may attempt to divide society and harass us daily, but it cannot match the power of Congress.”