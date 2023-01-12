ED arrests realtor in money laundering case

January 12, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Thursday arrested Mahesh B. Ojha, head of Karan Group of Builders and Developers, in Mumbai, in a fraud and cheating case involving over ₹500 crore, following a complaint.

Ojha was produced before a special PMLA court here and was taken into custody. According to an official release, multiple FIRs charging him with fraud and cheating on the pretext of investment in real estate projects have been filed.

Probe by ED revealed that the complainant had invested a total of ₹526 crore in different real estate projects undertaken by various groups and individuals. Subsequently, this amount was siphoned off by the company .

The ED said it had learnt that out of the total investment of ₹526 crore made by the complainant, ₹121.5 crore was invested in a real estate project undertaken by Karan Group Builders and Developers. This amount was routed through various entities and subsequently diverted by Ojha through another network of entities and people. Ojha was earlier arrested by CID, Bengaluru, and is presently in judicial custody until ED took him into custody for further investigations.