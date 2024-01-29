ADVERTISEMENT

‘EcosySTEM awards’ presented to eight Mysuru teachers

January 29, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The role of teachers and doctors is big in life. Teachers have built a life and constantly strive to keep that life healthy. The role of both is very big, said educationist Usha Raghupathi.

She was speaking at the EcosySTEM Teacher of the Year award presentation function held here on Monday. 

Children learn their life in school for 10 years with teachers. EcosySTEM prepares students for 21st-century skills by giving them the aid teachers need, she said.

On the occasion, eight ‘STEM’ teachers from Mysuru district were awarded EcosySTEM Teacher of the Year 2023-2024 in collaboration with Yuva Chintana Foundation and Quest Alliance at Rotary Bhawan here. 

Five STEM educators were nominated by Jury and three STEM educators were nominated by school coaches as the best STEM educators of Mysuru district, a press release said.

J.V. Nandana Kumar, Additional Director (Retd.), Government of Karnataka, was the chief guest, and Bella Shetty, Anita Mary of Quest Alliance, and Sushma Gowda of Yuva Chintana Foundation were present. 

After the award presentation, there was an interaction with the award winners and the children displayed the science models they had made at their schools.

