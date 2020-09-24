Economy of villages affected after closure of Sigandur temple in Shivamogga dist.

A file photo of a barge ferrying pilgrims and their vehicles to Sigandur in Shivamogga district. Livelihood for many people revolves around the Chowdeshwari temple in Sigandur.

Tumari (Shivamogga District)

Livelihood revolves around Sigandur Chowdeshwari temple for many in Tumari and surrounding areas

The economy of Tumari and its surrounding villages — approachable only by a barge — is dependent on the Chowdeshwari temple in Sigandur, which used to attract thousands of devotees from different parts of the State. But the temple’s closure for six months and it now being opened only for darshan, sans special pujas, have meant a blow to the economy of several villages.

When this reporter visited Tumari, there were hardly any hotels open. The owner of one hotel was preparing to wind up his business for the day as early as 9 a.m. “There are hardly any visitors. I prepared only dosa and sambar for the day. Our business depends on devotees visiting Sigandur temple,” said Krishna, owner of the hotel.

A majority of the people on the island on the backwaters of Sharavathi are farmers. They have to cross the backwater with the help of barges to reach the mainland. For decades after the construction of Linganamakki dam in 1960s, they hardly saw any development. However, in the last two decades, Sigandur temple became popular, attracting devotees from different parts of the State. It brought in many changes to the lives of people there. “Around 20,000 people are dependent on the temple. Besides hotels, lodges, petty shops, there are around 30 jeep drivers, who carry visitors to the temple soon after they get down the barge. They have no source of income for months. Petty shops at Holebagilu and Kalasavahalli are closed,” said G.T. Satyanarayana, former president of Tumari Gram Panchayat.

Meanwhile, the differences within the administration of the temple have prompted many people to urge the State government to take over the temple, which is right now handled by a private trust.

Shivamogga district administration had submitted a proposal to the government for bringing the temple under the Muzrai Department in 2005 itself, but it has not happened since.