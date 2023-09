September 05, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Belagavi

Economist Nitin Khot will deliver a lecture on “The Descent of Man Revisited” at ICMR National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) in Belagavi on Thursday.

This is the inaugural session of the lecture series organised by Kshitij, a platform to bring people from different walks of life together and enable them to share their domain expertise.

The lecture will be delivered at the Seminar Room on the first floor of the new building of the institute at 4.30 p.m.