Economist Anil B. Kalkundrikar passes away

February 03, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Economist Anil B. Kalkundrikar passed away in Belagavi on Friday. He was 72. Family sources said that he was ill for some time.

He was a director of Karnataka Law Society’s Institute for Management Education and Research and a former principal of Gogte College of Commerce, Belagavi. He was very popular among students who called him “ABK Sir”. He was known to be a stickler to rules and a strict disciplinarian.

Prof. Kalkundrikar completed his M.Com from Karnatak University, Dharwad, and followed it up with a Ph.D in the “Functioning of Grameen banks in Karnataka”.

His academic oeuvre was vast and diverse. He wrote 20 books on commerce and management education and presented 73 research papers in national and international publications. He guided at least 25 research scholars in their doctoral studies. His studies were based in field work in the three States of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

He served as Chairman of the Board of Studies in Management at Rani Channamma University. He was also coordinator of the MBA programme in the same university for over a decade.

Prof. Kalkundrikar was nominated to the Board of Studies in Commerce at Goa University, to the Board of Studies in Management Faculty at Visvesvaraya Technological University, to the College Development Council at Karnatak University, as Coordinator of Institute of Chartered Financial Analysis of India Accredited Study Centre in Belagavi and other agencies.