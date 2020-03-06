‘Economic imbalances in Budget’

KPCC media analyst P.H. Neeralkeri has said that economic imbalances dot the State Budget which was presented by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday.
Speaking to presspersons herr on Friday, Mr. Niralkeri said that the Congress welcomed certain points in the Budget, but a closer examination reveals that the Budget clearly differentiated between north and south Karnataka.
While ₹500 crore was earmarked for the Mahadayi project, the Chief Minister has granted ₹1,500 crore for the Yettinahole project.
Bengaluru development has hogged the limelight while other districts have not received a major economic boost, he said.
This apart, women labourers in Bengaluru have been allotted free bus pass to travel while women workers from other regions have been neglected, he added.
