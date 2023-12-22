Economic growth hinges on law and order: Siddaramaiah

December 22, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that law and order was a determinant factor in the economic growth of the State and urged the police to ramp up intelligence gathering.

He was speaking in Nanjangud after inaugurating the new buildings of police stations at Kavalande, Jayapura, and Antharrsanthe in Mysuru district established at a cost of ₹4.4 crore.

The Chief Minister said maintenance of law and order was important if economic growth has to be registered and the police department should focus on crime prevention. If the law and order is good in a state it will help usher in peace and amity in society and is essential for development, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The Chief Minister urged the police department to be more people-friendly so that public does not hesitate to visit the police stations. This approach of being more public-friendly will also enhance the department’s respect in the eyes of the people, he added. He also said for this police should speak in a civilised manner and gain the confidence of the public.

Mr.Siddaramaiah also emphasized on the imperatives of crime prevention rather than entering the scene after crime is committed. He said police tend to be aware of the offenders including drug peddlers, rowdy elements etc in their respective station limits and yet crimes take place under their very nose.

Calling for ramping up intelligence gathering the Chief Minister said this will help in crime prevention and strengthen law and order as the habitual offenders or potential criminal elements will be wary of the police presence.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the job of the police was to protect the weak and it was a fact that even in the present times atrocities were being committed against the weak and the vulnerable. ‘’There are elements who are monetarily or financially powerful under the delusion that they can purchase the police force.” But the police should be wary of falling into such traps and ensure justice for the weak and the oppressed, he added.

The Chief Minister also called for greater public cooperation in deposing before the court as witnesses. He said in 25 per cent of the cases, the accused are set free due to lack of witnesses but in 50 per cent of the cases it is the lack of proper investigation by the police which results in the cases being dismissed by the courts, said Mr. Siddaramaiah and urged the department to be more proficient in crime investigation.

Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Home Minister G. Parameshwar, district in charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs Anil Chikkamadhu, Ravishankar, A.R. Krishnamurthy, former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, senior officers of the Police Department were present.