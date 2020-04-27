Economic activities may further ease in green zones after May 3

With less than a week remaining for the second phase of the country-wide lockdown to end, discussions are still under way over the ways of easing restrictions with increasing exemptions.

On Monday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had a hectic day starting with a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a long confabulation with the Deputy Commissioners of the districts in the evening.

Government sources indicated that economic activities could be further eased in districts coming under the green zone post May 3. Last week, rural industries were permitted to function keeping social distancing in districts coming under green zone. A stricter vigil could be mounted in districts and urban centres in red zones.

“The ban on sale of liquor could continue till the end of May as Prime Minister is also not inclined to this,” sources said. According to sources, during the more than three-hour long videoconferencing with the Deputy Commissioners, the Chief Minister while reviewing the lockdown situation also sought feedback on the ways to increase exemption. “Though the thought is that we have to live with the virus, how best could the economy be put back on track. There will be no compromise on the vigil in red zone while no full relaxation will be extended in green zone. The government has to strike a balance,” an official said.

On how the lockdown could progress post May 3, the official said that the State government will follow the directions of the Union government.