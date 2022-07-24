Eco-development projects to be taken up at MM Hills in Mysuru

Objective is to enhance income of local community

The Forest Department will take up eco-development projects in a few villages at M.M. Hills to shore up the income of local community.

The forest department is to implement a slew of eco-development works in villages abutting the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary during the current financial year.

This includes development of Lokkanahalli in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district as a model village which entails creating a milk diary by harnessing the local breed of milk yielding cows, to enhance conservation of soil and water, promote ecotourism apart from organic farming among the local community.

The eco development budget has been pegged at ₹80 lakh and has been approved by the government, said Mr. V. Yedukondalu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, MM Hills. He said the long-term plan is to promote the diary products and enhance income of the farming community by securing a market for the locally manufactured diary products. The thrust is on diary farming as agriculture is not sustainable given the harsh terrain and crop loss due to vagaries of nature and human-animal conflict in the region.

The plan is to harness the Hallikar breed of cattle that is locally available and manufacture ghee and other items besides marketing them as a premium product.

Apart from focus on Lokkanahalli, the authorities also plan to take up bamboo plantation spread over 300 acres. There will be bamboo clusters including one at Chikkanur near Hanur and Ponnachi and will provide raw materials for artisans who have been trained in manufacture of handicraft items.

The development of bamboo cluster is being taken up as part of Bamboo Mission to increase its cultivation. The forest department has procured bamboo from Assam as the variety is ideal for making basket and other handicraft items. One the bamboo takes root, the raw material for the handicraft cluster can be sourced locally, said Mr. Yedukondalu.

Local community members and tribal women have been trained to make bamboo water bottles, table lamps, trivet of bamboo useful to place hot utensils etc. Mr. Yedukondaly said there was potential to market some of the products on e-commerce platforms and provide higher returns for the villagers.

In addition, the authorities will promote apiary among the local villagers and the locally produced honey will be marketed as a premium product. The boxes required for beehives will also be manufactured by the tribals and this is expected to shore up their earnings, according to the forest department.