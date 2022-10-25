Eclipse attracts sky-gazers, but many stay indoors

Children trying to get a glimpse of the solar eclipse using screens standing on rooftop in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Children and elders alike found an opportunity to witness the solar eclipse through a custom-made telescope at the Regional Science Centre in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tuesday evening’s celestial event left many astronomy enthusiasts, sky-gazers and people of different age groups hooked to the skies for over an hour in Hubballi-Dharwad and across the districts of North Karnataka. But, at the same time, ill-founded stories restricted many to their homes.

However, despite the awareness and sensitisation programmes explaining that the solar eclipse is a natural phenomenon, which does not cast any adverse impact, many people in the region preferred to stay indoors, particularly during the eclipse hours.

Consequently, shopkeepers and vendors did not have much business during the day and particularly, during the evening, most of them preferred to shut down their shops. Several of the food joints, which remained open during the day, did not have many customers and they too closed in the afternoon.

The twin city roads, which witnessed heavy traffic on Monday because of Lakshmi Puja, wore an almost deserted look in some areas. And, there were not many passengers using public transport too. Several temples were also closed during the eclipse hour.

The scene in Dharwad considered “a city of intellectuals’ too was no different. Barring a few groups of rationalists and members of a few organisations who came out, organised programmes, cooked food and ate, others preferred to stay indoors.

Progressive thinkers and rationalists led by Sanjiv Kulkarni, Shankar Halagatti and others conducted a myth-buster programme at Kadapa Maidan in Dharwad.

Delivering talks, they appealed to the people not to pay heed to astrologers who spread misinformation and create a panic by telling ill-founded stories on the adverse impact of eclipses. They prepared food and savoured it along with students and the general public.

At the Dharwad Regional Science Centre (DRSC), special arrangements were made for viewing the solar eclipse near the Om Ashram. Large screens were set up and telescopes were erected to allow the enthusiasts to view the solar eclipse. Science students made a beeline to DRSC to see the solar eclipse through special spectacles.