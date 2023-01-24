ECI to felicitate two officers for election-related works today

January 24, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Election Commission of India (ECI) will felicitate two officers from North Karnataka for successfully completing election-related duties.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil will be presented with the best district electoral officer and Vijayapura Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sindhe will get the best performance as ZP CEO award.

Mr. Patil has been selected for his work on revision of electoral rolls, registration of electors and other election-related works.

Deputy Commissioners of Tumakuru, Yadgir and Udupi are also being presented awards.

Mr. Sindhe is being rewarded for his work on the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation campaign.

His team organised various competitions for school and college students about elections. They also organised electoral registration events on campus. A walkathon to create awareness about higher participation and free and fair voting was held in Vijayapura in which over 2,000 youth participated.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will present the awards in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

State Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena and others will be present.