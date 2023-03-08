ADVERTISEMENT

ECI team headed by Chief Election Commissioner to review poll preparations in Karnataka from March 9

March 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A team of senior officials headed by Election Commission of India (ECI) Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar will visit the State for three days from Thursday to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The team including Election Commissioners Anoop Chandrapande and Arun Goyal will arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday and hold a meeting with senior officials, including the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on State-level election preparations. Following this, a meeting will be held with representatives of political parties separately regarding the elections, mainly to seek their advice and opinions. The team will also participate in an international seminar on ‘Inclusiveness and Integrity of Democracy’.

The next day, a meeting will be held with the 34 district election officers of the State followed by the launch of a special exhibition on voter awareness and a hackathon organised by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer and the BBMP. The team’s visit will culminate with a press conference on Saturday.

