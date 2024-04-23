ECI can set up common publicity platforms for candidates to spread their ideas without having to spend any money at all, says activist

April 23, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Underlining the role that money plays in corrupting voters, national convener of Fight Against Corruption Through Electoral Reforms (FACTER) Arun Kumar Srivatsav has said that the money spent in elections is the source of all corruption that is to come in the future.

Addressing a media conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Srivatsav said that an election system where no political party or candidate will have to spend any money and all publicity platforms for all candidates are provided by a Constitutional authority is the need of the hour.

“As per a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and our estimate, the BJP spent around ₹30,000 crore in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, while its main rival, the Congress, too spent ₹7,000 crore. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP’s election expenditure rose to ₹50,000 crore whereas the Congress spent ₹9,000 crore. The party with more spending power won the elections. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is expected to spend over ₹1,00,000 crore,” Mr. Srivatsav said.

On the extent of money being spent by or for a candidate in Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Srivatsav said that ₹5 crore is the minimum amount and ₹200 crore is the maximum amount that is spent.

“In some constituencies in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, major candidates will spend up to ₹5 crore for Lok Sabha elections. However, some candidates in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka spend up to ₹200 crore,” he said.

Describing how money power is driving out the real social and political activists from the field of electoral battle, Mr. Srivatsav said that allowing money to corrupt voters will lead to the end of democracy in the country.

“Though caste and religion also play a considerable role in influencing the electorate, money has the power to prevail upon them. Those parties and candidates that have enough money to spend on publicity, including advertisements in print and electronic media, and bribe voters have a greater chance of winning elections. The real political and social activists who don’t have money to compete with corrupt politicians will simply be out of the race before the election process begins. If activists who have real concern for the development of the country and the welfare of people are not in the race, democracy will have a natural death,” Mr. Srivatsav said.

Mr. Srivatsav proposed a system where common publicity platforms will be created by Constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission of India (ECI) so that political parties and candidates wouldn’t have to spend any money to spread their ideas and promises.

“Another important factor in electoral reforms is that there should be no chance for any elected candidate to increase his assets and income. If there is an increase in assets or income of a candidate after he is elected, the increased portion should go to the Election Commission which can use it for public cause,” he said.

Mr. Srivatsav also expressed concerns over deteriorating democracy within political parties as no party has any mechanism to democratically elect its leaders. He asked how such parties can work to sustain democracy in society.

Earlier, Mr. Srivatsav, accompanied by Aland MLA and Chief Minister’s political advisor B.R. Patil, met Ramesh Duttaragi who has been on an indefinite agitation at the Public Garden in Kalaburagi for the last eight months demanding electoral reforms.

