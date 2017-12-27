‘EC should ensure issue is not misused by any party’

Karnataka Raitha Sena president Veeresh Sobaradmath, one of the prominent leaders of the Mahadayi agitation, spoke to The Hindu in Bengaluru on how they plan to take the agitation forward. Excerpts from the interview.

With the BJP’s talks failing to convince you, what will be your next course of action?

Our stand was clear the day we started the protest. B.S. Yeddyurappa, who had promised a solution to the Mahadayi issue, should either get us water or accept defeat. Today Mr. Yeddyurappa expressed his helplessness, while stressing that he did an honest attempt to resolve the matter. So there is no point in protesting against BJP here because they cannot help us. We will leave for our hometowns tomorrow after meeting the Chief Minister and the Governor. We will hold meetings with legal experts and others to rethink our strategy to ensure the issue is not misused by political parties ahead of the polls. We will also petition the Election Commission to ensure the dispute is resolved before the polls..

So does that close the room for out-of-court settlement?

Both the Congress and the BJP leaders have come to the protest site and shown their political will and commitment. But what is now needed is for them to get together and try to resolve the issue in the next 15 days which, we think, is the last window for a settlement. The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda should also put in similar efforts to get us justice. If these efforts fail, we are confident of a victory in the tribunal.

The BJP alleges that the protest here is sponsored by Congress. What do you have to say?

Both BJP and Congress are trying to use the Mahadayi dispute for electoral gains, which we are against. The BJP had assured us of a settlement which it failed to deliver. So we came here to question them. Likewise the Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should convince Rahul Gandhi and their high command towards a resolution of the dispute. Even as the Congress here claims they are better than BJP in Karnataka, the Goa unit of the Congress has opposed talks offered by Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. Mr. Siddaramaiah must convince the Goa Congress for an amicable settlement.

Farmers have called for a bandh of north Karnataka districts tomorrow. What is the bandh for?

The bandh is against the blatant politicisation of the Mahadayi river water dispute which is playing with the emotions and life of farmers of the region.