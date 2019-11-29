EC files two cases against Yediyurappa for appeal to vote on caste lines

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa now faces two cases, registered by the Election Commission, for his speeches allegedly appealing to the people to vote on caste lines at Gokak and Kagwad. In bypoll campaigning in these two places on November 23, he had appealed to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party and not for any other party. Two FIRs have been registered against him at Gokak and Kagwad Town Police Stations in connection with this, said an EC release. The JD(S) had lodged a complaint on these speeches.

The EC in a statement on Thursday said the returning officers had inquired into the said speeches before cases were registered. It also said it had inquired into complaints that the vehicles of BJP leader and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP MP from Shivamogga B.Y. Raghavendra, were left unchecked, and cases have been registered in connection with both incidents.

While six officials at the Maddur check-post where Mr. Bommai’s vehicle was allowed to pass without checking have been charge-sheeted, two of them have been suspended. An FIR has been registered against the driver of a car trailing the Minister’s for not cooperating with officials during checking. Similarly, four officials present at the Varaha check-post, Hirekerur, when Mr. Raghavendra’s car was unchecked, have also been suspended.