‘EC did not act against corrupt practices’

The former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has alleged that the Election Commission (EC) did not take action against those engaged in luring voters by distributing money during the byelections to Sira and R.R. Nagar.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, Mr. Revanna said that the media showed the corrupt practices adopted by the political parties to lure voters. Despite having this information, the officers of the Election Commission did not act.

In Sira, BJP workers distributed money openly. Going by the rulebook, the BJP candidate should have been disqualified. The JD(S) had filed complaints with the Election Commission, he said.

Reacting to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s claim that his party candidates would win both seats with a huge margin, Mr. Revanna said if they were confident of winning the seats within margin, one would wonder how much they should have spent to lure voters.

“If the Election Commission cannot act to stop the violation of Model Code of Conduct, there is no need to hold elections. Let there be the nomination of representatives,” he said.