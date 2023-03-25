EC choses transgender folk artiste Manjamma Jogati as poll icon for the community

March 25, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

For the first time in the State, the Election Commission (EC) has chosen a transgender person, Manjamma Jogati, as a poll icon to motivate the community to get enrolled and come out to vote.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka, told The Hindu that Ms. Jogati, the transgender folk dancer who is the former chairperson of Karnataka Janapada Academy and a Padma Shri awardee, has been chosen as a poll ambassador apart from other icons.

Kambar, Dravid and others

Apart from her, cricketer Rahul Dravid, Jnanapeeth awardee Chandrashekar Kambar, visually challenged person from Belaku Academy Ashwini Angadi and Paralympian Girish Gowda are the other poll icons in the State.

According to data, transgender voters have increased from 4,552 in 2018 to 42,756 in 2023. While a mere 9.8% of 4,552 enrolled transgenders voted in the 2018 Assembly elections, 11.49% of the registered 4,839 transgenders turned up to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“This time, we want to ensure that all the enrolled members from this community come out and vote,” said P.S. Vastrad, State nodal officer for Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation program (SVEEP).

Lack of documents

While the official said 41,312 of these have enrolled as voters and attempts are on to get the remaining registered, community leaders have disputed the numbers. “Our population is over two lakh in the State but not all of them are able to get enrolled owing to lack of documents. Members are known by different names and most of them would have changed their identity. Technical issues like getting school certificates with their changed names is a challenge and this is coming in the way of enrolment. Officials demand address proof and medical certificates. Where will our members get these certificates from,” Ms. Jogati sought to know.

“Besides, many are uneducated and there is no way they can prove their transgender status as there is no certification. There should be a simplified system in place wherein the jurisdictional authorities can certify their status. I have raised these points and conveyed it to the EC through the Women and Child Welfare Department,” she said.

Fighting stigma

Akkai Padmashali, transgender activist and founder of Ondede, which works for the LGBT community, said, that no clear numbers are available on the transgender community because there has been no census. She said the actual number of transgenders in the State could be ten times higher than what is officially recorded.

“Urban transgenders are mostly aware of their rights but face difficulties in registration as they do not possess valid documents and face discrimination. Besides, societal discrimination is a major factor that keeps our members away on polling day. Our community members face stigma when standing in a polling queue with others,” she said.