EC alerts DEOs to be prepared to enforce MCC soon after announcement of polls

March 24, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a precursor to the announcement of Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Election Commission has alerted all District Election Officers (DEOs), BBMP Chief Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioners to be prepared to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In a circular regarding immediate actions to be taken after announcement of the Assembly polls in Karnataka, T. Yogesha, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, DPAR (Elections), said the elections may be announced by the Election Commission of India (EC) anytime from now and many important activities need to be completed.

The formats for enforcement of MCC have been sent to the DEOs and Deputy Commissioners. The term of the current Assembly ends on May 24. Last time, the Assembly polls were held on May 12. Sources in the Commission said the polls are likely to be held around the same time and an announcement is likely by early next week.

