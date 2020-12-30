Easing patient load on K.R. Hospital

The patient load on K.R. Hospital here may ease considerably once the government superspeciality hospital becomes functional and the district hospital, now a designated COVID-19 hospital, returns to non-COVID treatment.

With limited scope for expansion, being a heritage structure, the K.R. Hospital of MMCRI has been under pressure with increasing patient numbers, being the largest public healthcare facility of the region.

Once the 220-bed super speciality hospital becomes a reality and the 250-bed district hospital is was used for the purpose it was built, the K.R. Hospital management can streamline its functioning, focusing on key tertiary care with the two taking over the load from it, sources said here.

Thanks to setting up of 13 kl liquid oxygen tank, K.R. Hospital has now around 400 beds with oxygen supply for COVID-19 treatment (critically ill cases). It is majorly handling SARI and ILI cases since the pandemic broke. The space once occupied by the Sri Jayadeva Institute is now being used for COVID-19 treatment. The ready infrastructure came in handy when cases peaked and the deaths went up a few months ago.

The ready infrastructure of the newly-built district hospital on KRS Road helped the district administration and the healthcare authorities in combating the pandemic which played havoc in Mysuru besides making it a second largest hotspot in the State. As the K.R. Hospital had space constraints, the multi-storey hospital, which was non-functional since its launch last year, was taken over to treat COVID-19 patients.