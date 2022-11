November 25, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Belagavi

Residents of Belagavi can now participate in the Ease of Living survey.

The survey covering all cities where Smart City projects are being taken up will allow residents to vote on various aspects of their cities.

Already, over 5,000 respondents have voted for Mangaluru city. “We expect residents of Belagavi to participate in large numbers,” said a release. Votes can be cast by visiting the website: https://eol2022.org/.