Karnataka

Earthquakes recorded in Chikkaballapura

Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapura by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on December 22.

The centre's analysis showed that an earthquake of 2.9 magnitude was recorded at Mandikal gram panchayat followed by an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude at Bhogaparthi village in Addagallu gram panchayat.

“As per the seismic intensity map of the earthquakes from the epicentre, the intensities observed are low and the tremors might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 15 km. These type of earthquakes do not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is low and not destructive,” according to the KSNDMC.


