Earthquake in Vijayapura?

Residents of Vijayapura city witnessed an earthquake on Saturday night.

A.L. Nagur, a resident of Kanakadasa Nagar, said that he and his neighbours ran out from their houses at night. “Tremors lasted around 4-5 seconds,’’ he said.

Abdul Aziz Rajput, a resident of KHB Colony, said that they heard a loud noise before the tremors.

“At 8.17 p.m., we heard a shrill noise, that sounded like the long whistle of an approaching train. But we knew that it was not a train. Initially, we panicked,’’ he said. Magnitude of the earthquake and other details like the epicentre were not immediately known.