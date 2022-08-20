Earthquake in Vijayapura?
Residents of Vijayapura city witnessed an earthquake on Saturday night.
A.L. Nagur, a resident of Kanakadasa Nagar, said that he and his neighbours ran out from their houses at night. “Tremors lasted around 4-5 seconds,’’ he said.
Abdul Aziz Rajput, a resident of KHB Colony, said that they heard a loud noise before the tremors.
“At 8.17 p.m., we heard a shrill noise, that sounded like the long whistle of an approaching train. But we knew that it was not a train. Initially, we panicked,’’ he said. Magnitude of the earthquake and other details like the epicentre were not immediately known.
