Earthquake in Vijayapura

Some areas in Vijayapura were affected by a low intensity earthquake before noon on Tuesday.

The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Ukkali and Hegadihal villages. The epicentre was at a place 2.5 km north-west of Ukkali, officers said.

Some residents felt the tremors and ran out of their houses. However, there was no damage reported. The community need not panic as the intensity was low and not destructive, said a release from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.