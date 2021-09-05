Karnataka

Earthquake in parts of Vijayapura

An earthquake was reported in some parts of Vijayapura district on Sunday. However, there were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

In some places such as Goda Bole Mala and Upali Buruj, some people came out of their houses following termors.

Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar held a meeting of officers. He said that the tremors were felt in Tikota, Babaleshwar and Bagewadi towns.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre officials said that the earthquake measured 3.9 on the Richter Scale.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2021 8:44:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/earthquake-in-parts-of-vijayapura/article36307321.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY