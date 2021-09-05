Earthquake in parts of Vijayapura

An earthquake was reported in some parts of Vijayapura district on Sunday. However, there were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

In some places such as Goda Bole Mala and Upali Buruj, some people came out of their houses following termors.

Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar held a meeting of officers. He said that the tremors were felt in Tikota, Babaleshwar and Bagewadi towns.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre officials said that the earthquake measured 3.9 on the Richter Scale.