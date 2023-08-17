HamberMenu
 Earth Mela to be held on August 19 and 20 in Mysuru

August 17, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of Earth Mela, an event that brings together green entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and local communities under one roof to promote and embrace eco-friendly practices will be held at Phoenix International Academy on KRS Road, next to Mandovi Motors, in Mysuru on August 19 and 20.

A press statement from the organisers said the event seeks to provide a platform for businesses dedicated to sustainability and offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore and adopt environmentally conscious lifestyles.

“The heart of Earth Mela lies in diverse range of stalls featuring organic, handmade, and homemade products”, the statement said adding that an array of items including homemade pickles, eco-friendly cotton and jute bags, freshly baked cookies, handcrafted goods, homemade packed food, and impressive selection of plants can be expected at the event.

Earth Mela extends its support to local small businesses that operate from home. “This inclusive platform aims to uplift entrepreneurs by providing them with a larger audience and a chance to showcase their innovative eco-friendly products”, the statement said.

Interactive workshops will be held throughout the event allowing visitors to experience the sustainable practices firsthand. Activities like cotton yarn spinning, talks on making kitchen composting and converting waste into wealth, besides presentations by school children working on green projects like segregation of waste will all be part of the two-day event.

More information can be obtained by contacting 9900155340.

