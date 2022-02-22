Earmark ₹10,000 crore for development of Dharwad, CM urged

KPCC Media Analyst P.H. Neeralakeri has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to earmark ₹10,000 crore in the forthcoming budget to be presented by him for the development of Dharwad district.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Neeralakeri said that Dharwad district had received a raw deal in the previous budget and being a native of Dharwd district, Mr. Bommai should ensure that justice is done to the district in terms of budgetary allocations.

Mr. Neeralakeri said that there is a dire need for upgrading the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital in Hubballi, Civil Hospital in Dharwad and DIMHANS. And, the district needed a multi-specialty hospital.

He said that to ease the problem of traffic congestion in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad, the much-delayed ring road project required additional funds. The Dharwad-Alnavar road overbridge also required attention and funds, he said.

Mr. Neeralakeri said that Karnatak University in Dharwad is not in a position to take up new research and development activities as no additional funds have been released to the university for the purpose. This apart, the university required additional funds for upgrading amenities in students hostels.

Corporation for Dharwad

Emphasising the need for carving out a municipal corporation for Dharwad, Mr. Neeralakeri said that considering the growth that Dharwad is witnessing because of premier educational institutions, the bifurcation of the municipal corporation will ensure that Dharwad gets its due in terms of funds and projects.

Mr. Neeralakeri also urged the Chief Minister to allocate funds for long-pending projects pertaining to utillisation of water available in the Benni Halla command area and also expedite works under the Mahadayi Project by getting early clearances from the competent authorities.