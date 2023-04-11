‘Early Learner Assessment’ tool to assess young children’s development launched 

April 11, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

“When all should you wash your hands?” “Why should you wash your hands?” “What makes you happy?” “Stand on the stool and jump from there.”

These are some of the questions and prompts included in the new Early Learner Assessment (ELA) tool, an open-access handbook, which will help in the assessment of children between three to five years of age, launched by Azim Premji University on Tuesday (April 11).

The ELA will assess the child in a comprehensive manner across five domains of development — physical, cognitive, language, social, emotional, and creative and aesthetic expression. It has also been specifically developed in an Indian context based on extensively analysed data and has also been widely field tested. The evidence-based tool has been developed in a manner that can be easily administered in anganwadi settings.

“It is culturally appropriate because it is based on the standards of development generated specifically for Indian children. Also, the items, language, materials, pictures, and examples used are contextualised for the anganwadi setting,” an excerpt from the handbook said.

Children attending any early childhood programmes like anganwadi, balwadi, nursery school, kindergarten or any other preschool education centre can be assessed with ELA. The children should either engage in a conversation with the assessor or engage in activity with the provided materials as per the instructions of the assessor while being assessed. The process will take an hour’s time and could be spread across two days, the developers said.

“This tool can be used to collect both cross-sectional and longitudinal data as it captures the current level of development of the children, and can also track their progression to higher levels of development over a period of time within the pre-school period of 3 to 5 years. It is a performance-based tool,” another excerpt said.

The handbook is expected to benefit researchers who are involved in the study of the development of young children. “Assessing a child’s developmental and learning outcomes will allow us to understand her current level of competencies and the quality of the preschool programme. This will help in designing and modifying the preschool environment to help children achieve their developmental potential,” said Kinnari Pandya, Associate Professor, Azim Premji University.

