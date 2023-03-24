Early implementation of Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act sought

March 24, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake of Kannada language facing various challenges, the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022 should be implemented at the earliest to protect Kannada and Kannadigas, writer and Kendra Sahitya Academy award winner Dharanendra Kurkuri has said.

Prof. Kurkuri, president of the two-day 15th Dharwad District Level Kannada Literary Convention, which began in Hubballi on Friday, said that it is a matter of concern that Kannada which has a history of thousands of years is facing various challenges with the advent of globalisation.

He said that Kannada is facing an onslaught from the language of people who have come to Karnataka for the sake of employment, fascination towards English and influence of English medium education.

“What is needed is early assent to the Bill in the Legislative Council and, subsequently, by the Governor and early implementation of the law,” he said.

He said that Kannadigas, being benevolent, try to learn and converse in the language of the people from other States. As a result, Kannada has become an orphan in the State capital, Bengaluru, he said.

Prof. Kurkuri said that after the implementation of the law, setting up of district level committees might help in development of Kannada.

Referring to the Mahadayi row, he criticised Goa for its opposition to the project and appealed to the Union government to sort out the issue once and for all. He also condemned Maharashtra for its attempt to intervene in the administration of border villages.

Delivering the keynote address, writer Shyamasundar Bidarkundi said that while every Kannadiga has pride for his mother tongue, it is not just enough if it is just in one’s heart. “The need is manifestation of the pride through meaningful actions,” he said.

He said that the need is to grow along with English by preserving its essence. Such literary conventions are important for the growth of Kannada, he said.

Welcoming the gathering, president of the Dharwad Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat Lingaraj Angadi stressed the need for more funds for taluk units and announced the institution of an award in the name of M.M. Kalburgi.

Earlier, the former Director of Akashvani Bengaluru Basavaraj Sadar inaugurated the two-day literary convention. President of 14th literary convention and publisher Ramakanth Joshi handed over the Kannada flag to Prof. Kurkuri.

A cultural procession held prior to the inauguration was flagged off by the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar by beating the drum. Flag hoisting preceded the procession.