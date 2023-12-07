Early identification and intervention in treating hearing disorders stressed

December 07, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The All-India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, is hosting the 2nd International Audiology Convention — a platform for the convergence of students, experts, researchers and practitioners in the field of audiology — from Thursday.

P.C. Kumaraswamy, District Health Officer, Mysuru, who inaugurated the event, congratulated AIISH for its monumental achievements and lauded the unwavering commitment of the team from AIISH in addressing communication disorders.

The DHO underscored the importance of early identification and intervention in treating hearing disorders, shedding light on the practical challenges encountered in community-level healthcare.

He emphasised the necessity for policymakers, researchers, and medical professionals to actively engage at the grassroots level to address issues related to audiology and communication disorders effectively.

Furthermore, he highlighted the contributions of the Government of Karnataka, particularly in the implementation of subsidised and free cochlear implantation programs under various schemes.

Suresh K., Professor and Head of the Department of Neurology at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, shared valuable insights, revealing that approximately 30% of individuals experience vertigo at some juncture in their lives, while tinnitus affects 10-15% of the population.

During his address, he acknowledged the role that audiologists play in treating patients grappling with vestibular and tinnitus issues. Offering a neurologist’s perspective, he spoke on the nuances of vertigo and tinnitus and emphasised the challenges and pitfalls associated with the assessment and management of vestibular disorders.

The event would serve as a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration, fostering a deeper understanding of the intricate relationship between neurology and audiology, he added.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Bridging the gap between theory and practice: Tinnitus, Hyperacusis and Vestibular disorders’. Three international speakers, two national speakers, and four in-house speakers will be contributing their expertise to the convention.

The scientific programme included 70 research abstracts which would be presented in both oral and poster platforms. E-souvenir of the same was released by the chief guest during the inaugural function. About 15 colleges participated in the convention and approximately 200 delegates joined the event from various parts of the world, said Devi N., Head of the Department- Audiology, AIISH.

Ajish K. Abraham, Director in-charge, AIISH, highlighted the recognition of the collaborative efforts of AIISH and the government in advancing the field of audiology and communication disorder, with a shared vision of enhancing healthcare accessibility and addressing the diverse needs of individuals with hearing and balance disorders.

The conference will focus on exploring innovative approaches, cutting-edge research and transformative technologies that would contribute to the better understanding and management of individuals with vestibular and tinnitus problems, experts at AIISH said.

