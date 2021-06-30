Early approval promised for projects worth ₹240 crore in Hubballi-Dharwad

Minister for Urban Development B.A. (Byrati) Basavaraj has promised that early approval will be given for projects worth ₹240 crore that include repair, relaying of roads and works on underground drainage network, in Hubballi-Dharwad.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday after reviewing progress of projects under various government schemes, Mr. Basavaraj said that the municipal corporation had submitted a proposal for projects worth ₹240 crore and soon, funds will be released.

Mentioning that there is delay in implementing the Smart City projects, he said that he has already given directions to officials and contractors to expedite the work and complete them at the earliest. “Tolanakere development is in the final stages. It will be completed in one month. Bengeri Market development is also in the final stages and work on the Janata Bazaar market will be completed by December-end. The new fish market at Ganeshpet will be completed by September-end,” he said.

The Minister said that there are a lot of complaints and memoranda regarding the hike in property tax and the issue will be reconsidered in consultation with the Chief Minister. He said that the ₹140-crore Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojna will be initiated soon.

To a query, he said that efforts are on to convince farmers to part with their land for development of residential layouts in the twin cities. He said that the plan is to dedicate the redeveloped Mahatma Gandhi Garden (Indira Glass House) and other Smart City works by next month. Foundation stone will also be laid for worth worth ₹30 crore on the new bus station and work worth ₹150 crore on a sports complex.

Regarding political developments, he said that the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi might have spoken about resignation under pressure. “There is no question of destabilising the government. There have been some mistakes and they will be sorted out soon. We are with Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi and will always be with him,” he said.

Mr. Basavaraj said that a SIT was investigating the CD row and probably, the truth will come out soon. He said that he is hopeful that the investigation will be completed soon and Mr. Jarkiholi will be re-inducted into the State Cabinet. On “backstabbing by three Ministers”, Mr. Basavaraj declined to comment.